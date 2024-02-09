Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.