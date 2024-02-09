Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 22,747 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,177.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
