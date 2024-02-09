Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 22,747 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,177.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

