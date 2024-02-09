Lincoln National Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 36,275 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 2,998 put options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Shares of LNC opened at $26.41 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.81.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.
