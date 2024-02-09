Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $472.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

