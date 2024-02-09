M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.40 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

