Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.86

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 275328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

