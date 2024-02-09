MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 200,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

