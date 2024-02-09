MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 65,993 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at $643,733,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

MTSI opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $8,918,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

