Macquarie Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. FOX has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

