Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

