Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$159.00 and last traded at C$159.00, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEQ shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.26.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5856164 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

