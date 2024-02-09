Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP James Stewart Gantt Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Stewart Gantt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

