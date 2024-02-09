Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

