Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
MARPS stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
