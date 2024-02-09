Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

MAR stock opened at $249.58 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.