Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

