Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,142 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.81% of TPG worth $75,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

TPG Stock Up 0.8 %

TPG stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.