Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 8,661 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.22% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $62,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

