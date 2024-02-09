Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $39.99 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $39,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NSA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

