Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

