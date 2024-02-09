Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Matthews International worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.78 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $882.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

