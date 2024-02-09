Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on May 3rd

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:MIG5 opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.38) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of £59.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.31.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jane Stewart acquired 61,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £20,288.73 ($25,434.04). 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.