Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on May 3rd

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:MIG5 opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.38) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of £59.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jane Stewart acquired 61,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £20,288.73 ($25,434.04). 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Read More

Dividend History for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5)

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.