Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Insider Andrew Harrington Buys 50,517 Shares of Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harrington purchased 50,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,206.80 ($25,331.33).
Maven Income and Growth VCT Price Performance
Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.49. Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01.
Maven Income and Growth VCT Company Profile
