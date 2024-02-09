Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Insider Fraser Gray Acquires 8,103 Shares of Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) insider Fraser Gray acquired 8,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,023.86 ($6,297.93).

LON:MAV4 opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.41.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

