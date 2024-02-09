Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMS. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

