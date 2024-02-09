McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 on March 15th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.93 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.26. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 124.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14,850.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

