MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

