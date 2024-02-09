MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
