Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Mercury Systems traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 426686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $174,518,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 204.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 665,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

