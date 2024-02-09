Meta Platforms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 515,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 389,579 call options.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $470.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

