Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Purchases 35,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Ramshaw bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 15,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,725.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 24,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 16,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,360.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Minera Alamos Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.47.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 million for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.047976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

