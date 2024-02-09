MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Up 5.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.