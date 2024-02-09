Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.