Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Laurence Hollingworth Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £50,140 ($62,855.71).
Molten Ventures Stock Up 3.8 %
GROW opened at GBX 225 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.44. Molten Ventures Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.20 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of £389.61 million, a PE ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.
