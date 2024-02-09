Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $830.00 at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $651.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $737.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.15. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $760.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

