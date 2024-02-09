Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $408.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.60.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $401.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.50. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 72.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

