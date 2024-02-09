Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

