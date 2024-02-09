Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 34,029 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

