National Bank Financial Comments on Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aura Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.23). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of C$148.43 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

TSE:ORA opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$639.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Company insiders own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

Further Reading

