National Bank Financial Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

CDE stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

