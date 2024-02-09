National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.