National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. CIBC lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

