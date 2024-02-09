National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

TFPM opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

