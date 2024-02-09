National Bank Financial Upgrades Finning International (TSE:FTT) to “Outperform Market Weight”

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. CIBC cut their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

TSE FTT opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

