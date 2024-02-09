National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NA opened at C$101.79 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.49.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5994424 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

