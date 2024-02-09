National Bankshares Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$65.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

TSE ATS opened at C$55.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 52 week low of C$45.64 and a 52 week high of C$64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.65.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

