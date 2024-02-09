National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $484.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.94. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $3,041,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

