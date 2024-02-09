National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $484.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.94. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
