National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Mark Hollinshead Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

National World Plc (LON:NWORGet Free Report) insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £320,000 ($401,153.32).

National World Stock Performance

NWOR stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.20.

National World Company Profile

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

