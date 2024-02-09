Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 1,280 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,220.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $180,543.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

