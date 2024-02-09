Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 1,328 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.