Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.69.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

